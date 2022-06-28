Helicopter makes emergency landing near ONGC offshore rig, five survive

Mumbai: A helicopter carrying nine (9) persons on board, including two pilots made an emergency landing around 11.45 AM today on Arabian Sea, one nautical mile away from ONGC offshore rig Sagar Kiran.

The Regional Contingency Plan (west) (RCP) was immediately activated; Indian Navy and Coast Guard were informed of the incident. ONGC vessels near the location were mobilized for search and rescue operation. With prompt action, one person was rescued by life boat launched from ONGC Rig Sagar Kiran and four persons were rescued by ONGC stand-by vessel Malviya-16. Despite inclement weather conditions, the rescue operations were carried out very swiftly.

Navy also deputed its vessels and chopper while Coast Guard diverted its vessels and an aircraft.

Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base unconsciously and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive. ONGC deeply mourns this tragic loss of lives; ONGC is reaching out to the affected families and extending all possible support.

An enquiry has been instituted.