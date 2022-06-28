MoSPI celebrates “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)” to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence

New Delhi :The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week starting from 27th June 2022 by organizing a series of activities. As a part of the celebration, the MPLADS and IPM Division of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation organised a half-day programme on 28th June 2022 at NDMC, Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Sh. Rao Inderjit Singh, Hon’ble Minister for State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The programme showcased various features, role and contribution of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme(MPLADS) in development of durable community assets by way of a short Live Play, a Short Film on MPLAD Scheme and by way of an Exhibition.