Samsung Smart Cafe at Patia to redefine tech shopping experience

 One-stop solutions for all Samsung products including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, watches, accessories

Bhubaneswar: CellnetTelelinks thrilled to announce grand opening of Samsung Smart Cafe at Patia, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar on Friday, marking significant milestone to serve customers with the latest cutting-edge technology and exceptional service. SAMSUNG SPD Mr Papu Hans joined as chief guest of the opening ceremony of the Smartcafe along with presence of Zonal Sale Manager-Samsung Mobile Abinesh Sharan Sinha, Area Business Manager-Samsung Mobile Amit Kumar Shaw and Franchise Partner (CellnetTelelinks) Lokanath Padhi.

The new SamsungSmartCafe located at KIIT Square, Patia, Bhubaneswar will serve as one-stop shopping destination for all tech needs. The retail space to enthral customers with its varied advanced products thereby elevates the overall shopping experience for them.

It showcases Samsung’s wide range of innovative products, including all types of Samsung smartphones, tablets, watches, mobile accessories, Galaxy Book Laptop, wearable and more. Customers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand and the latest advancement in technology; interact with service team and receive expert advice to make informed shopping decision.

On this occasion, Samsung SPD Mr Papu Hans said that, “We are excited to bring the Samsung experience closer to our valued customers of Bhubaneswar, particularly Patia location which has emerged at top tech and educational hub of the city. This new store will showcases all latest Samsung technological innovations and to provide an opportunity for customers to engage with brand Samsung-known globally for its values for quality, innovation and service excellence.”

Expressing excitement, Franchise Partner and owner of CellnetTelelinks Mr Lokanath Padhi said that, “CellnetTelelinks is a renowned mobile store in Odisha with all types of brands and has been in the mobile business for more than 21 years.We are already having stores in Bapujinagar,Saheed Nagar and Ashok Nagar. With our new Samsung smartcafe store in Patia, we look forward to redefine the tech shopping experience.”

Customers can immerse themselves in Samsung’s cutting-edge technology through hand on experiences, interactive displays, product live demo, apps and services, Samsung student advantages and get chance to earn loyalty point.