Above 7000 Yoga enthusiasts practised Common Yoga Protocol in unison at Police Parade Ground, Surat, Gujarat

Surat was infused with the bliss of Yoga during the ‘Yoga Mahotsav,’ a grand celebration leading up to the International Day of Yoga-2024. Held at the Police Parade Ground in Athwalines, this event, drew a massive crowd. Above seven thousands of eager participants came together for this gala affair, immersing themselves in the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) from 7.00 AM on May 02, 2024. Their overwhelming enthusiasm and active engagement highlighted the increasing significance of Yoga in fostering both personal and societal well-being.

The event was graced by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush along with Shri Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush; Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director of the Inter-University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi and Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences, Bengaluru; and Vaidya Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). Their attendance lent a profound significance to the occasion, showcasing a shared dedication to the promotion of Yoga and the advancement of betterment for individuals and communities alike. Their participation underscored a collective commitment to fostering holistic well-being through the practice of Yoga.

In his address, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted that Surat has also made a wonderful contribution to the development of the country. It is a matter of pride for us that Surat has got the title of the cleanest city in the country.

Vaidya Kotecha expressed his delight at the gathering for the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ in Surat, amidst its serene environment. He commended the attendees for their disciplined presence, which contributed to the success of the program. He said that Yoga has now drawn attention of the world and in IDY 2023 more than 23.5 crore people across the globe practised Yoga. This Year this participation is sure enough to increase. He also said that to mark the occasion of 25th countdown to IDY2024, a major event will also be held in Bodhgaya.

He emphasized that in 2015, a significant milestone was achieved when the United Nations declared June 21st as International Day of Yoga. This day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the many benefits of practicing Yoga, both for physical and mental well-being, and to promote its universal appeal across different cultures and societies. Since its inception, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide with various events, seminars, workshops, and demonstrations aimed at highlighting the profound impact of Yoga on individuals and communities.

He also stated that Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of yoga in our country by producing thousands of skilled yoga masters.

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), began the event with a warm welcome address, extending his gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions to the program’s success. He underscored the role of Yoga Mahotsav as a crucial stepping stone towards the International Day of Yoga 2024 (IDY-2024), emphasizing its significance in promoting the universal practice of Yoga. The 10th edition of the International Day of Yoga celebrations represents a significant milestone in the journey of this global movement promoting health and well-being.

A live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol unfolded, showcasing the expertise of the practitioners from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, led by the Director of the institute. Over 5000 Yoga enthusiasts actively participated in the demonstration, collectively engaging in the prescribed Yoga practices outlined in the Common Yoga Protocol.

The event was enriched by the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush, Gujrat Yog Board, representatives from the state government, and numerous other distinguished dignitaries and experts. Additionally, the gathering was enhanced by messages from revered Yoga masters and gurus, further illuminating the significance of the occasion. Their collective involvement and guidance added depth to the event, emphasizing the importance of Yoga in promoting personal and societal well-being.

The Ministry of Ayush, in conjunction with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, is orchestrating a series of Mass Yoga Demonstrations and sessions as part of the ‘100 Days, 100 Cities, and 100 Organizations’ campaign- an event to commemorate to IDY-2024. This initiative operates in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders including schools, universities, institutes, colleges, corporate bodies, as well as all states and union territories.