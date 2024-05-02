IIT Guwahati Hosts Semiconductor Horizons Workshop to Foster Innovation and Collaboration in Assam’s Semiconductor Technology Ecosystem

IIT Guwahati organized the “Semiconductor Horizons Workshop” today, aiming to foster innovation and translational research collaboration in Semiconductor Technology in Assam and beyond. Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India ; Government of Assam and Tata Electronics, the workshop aimed to foster education, skill development, innovation, capacity building in the semiconductor domain, and technology transfer to strengthen semiconductor ecosystem. It will empower the young students and entrepreneurs with skills to meet the requirements of the ATMP that is coming in the state. Dr. Charan Gurumurthy, Chief Executive of Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd., graced the workshop as the distinguished guest speaker. Industry experts, academicians and policymakers shared their insights on recent advancements in heterogeneous integration in semiconductor packaging, test and assemble, Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology, Very-large-scale integration (VLSI), compound semiconductors, optoelectronic devices, and advancements in the field of semiconductor science and technology. Vice Chancellors of various Universities of North East like Bodoland University, USTM, Meghalya , Assam Don Bosco University etc. attended the event. Besides IIT Guwahati, over 1000 students from various colleges of Assam like the Gauhati University, Assam Down Town University, CIT Kokrajhar etc. participated.