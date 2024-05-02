K. Sanjay Murthy Inaugurates All India Design Innovation Centre Meet at IIT Hyderabad

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, inaugurated the 2-day All India Design Innovation Centre (DIC) Meet 2024 as the Chief Guest at IIT Hyderabad. Smt. Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, P & ICC, Ministry of Education, and Shri B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, were present as the Guests of Honour. Shri Sanjay Murthy emphasised the concerted efforts of several agencies such as the Atal Tinkering Lab, IICs of AICTE, etc. to strengthen the innovations, entrepreneurship and designs ecosystem. He also urged the DICs to come forward to improve the quality of content for the SWAYAM portal so the institutes and students benefit from the emerging sectors. Shri Murthy also talked about the ‘Future of Work’ in various sectors such as Agriculture, Health, AI, Logistics, etc. and how DICs can support them. Prof. P.V.M. Rao, Principal Investigator at DIC, IIT Delhi, took everyone through a fascinating journey over the years. Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, addressed the guests and shared details about the institute’s contributions in the fields of innovations and entrepreneurship. Shri B.V.R. Mohan Reddy proposed a Pyramid model with the engineering colleges of the rural areas at the base that will interact with the institutes at the higher levels for their innovation endeavours. Over the 2 days, 20 DICs from various HEIs will present interactive sessions to showcase how design thinking has been promoted to infuse innovations in various facets of the entire ecosystem.