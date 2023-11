Bhubaneswar, Nov 11 – The ruling party in Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), officially acknowledged former bureaucrat V K Pandian as a “true disciple” of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a function in Jajpur district on Saturday. Amid ongoing speculation surrounding Pandian’s potential entry into the BJD, Pranab Prakash Das, BJD’s organizational secretary and a prominent figure in the party hierarchy, lauded Pandian’s pivotal role in translating the Chief Minister’s vision and thoughts into tangible outcomes.

Addressing the gathering in Jajpur, Das, who holds the position of Jajpur MLA, expressed gratitude to Pandian for his contributions to Odisha, the Shri Jagannath Temple, and Jajpur as a whole. He emphasized Pandian’s status as a “true disciple” and suggested that the former bureaucrat had accomplished what a son might not have been able to achieve.

The statement comes at a time when there has been widespread speculation about V K Pandian potentially joining the BJD, leading to increased interest and scrutiny within political circles. As the party’s organisational secretary, Pranab Prakash Das’s acknowledgment of Pandian’s role signals a notable development in the political landscape of Odisha, prompting further anticipation regarding Pandian’s potential association with the ruling party.