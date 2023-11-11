NationalTop News

PM expresses deep grief on passing away of noted Telugu actor, Shri Chandra Mohan Garu

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the passing away of noted Telugu actor, Shri Chandra Mohan Garu.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Deeply saddened by the demise of noted Telugu actor Shri Chandra Mohan Garu. He was a luminary of the world of cinema. His powerful performances and unique charisma enchanted audiences for generations. His departure leaves a void in the creative world that will be hard to fill. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.