Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in India; Pre-book Now for Amazing Offers

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today launched the latest Galaxy Z series in India. The fourth generation foldables, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are now open for pre-book online and across retail stores in the country.

“At Samsung, we continuously push the boundaries of innovation to create new smartphone experiences for consumers. Our latest Galaxy Z series is a testimony to just that. Now, in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series offers the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression. Galaxy Z Fold4 is the result of Samsung’s enduring smartphone innovation. Equipped with flagship camera, the fastest processor and all new design, Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most powerful smartphone yet. Galaxy Z Flip4’s compact clamshell design offers unique experiences and its FlexCam enables shooting hands-free videos. With such unparalleled mobile experiences, our latest behavior-shifting Galaxy Z series will revolutionize the way users interact with their smartphones,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Flip4 sports compact clamshell design and offers unique smartphone experiences. The innovative form factor allows you to go truly hands-free and do more without even unfolding the phone, including answering calls and replying to texts.

With our FlexCam innovation, you can shoot hands-free video or capture group selfies at various angles by voice commands or just displaying the palm of your hand. You can take high-quality selfies right from the Cover Screen by leveraging the main camera with the upgraded Quick Shot mode. Start high-quality video recording in Quick Shot mode and then seamlessly switch to Flex mode to continue recording hands-free without stopping the video. With Quick Shot, users can click selfies in portrait mode and see the preview in actual photo ratio. Additionally, with upgraded camera equipped with 65 percent brighter sensor, Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature ensuring your photos and videos are crisper and more stable through the day or night.

Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and 10%higher battery capacity at 3700mAh, allowing you to capture, watch and connect longer between charges, and with Super Fast Charging, you can charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

With slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames, the design is sleeker and the most refined one yet. Additionally, you can customize the cover screen clock with your AR emoji character. With Galaxy Themes on both Cover and Main Screen, users can tailor-make their Galaxy Z Flip4 inside out to complement their style with custom fonts, icons and designs.

Galaxy Z Fold4

The most powerful and productive smartphone in your pocket, Galaxy Z Fold4 combines balanced and premium design, enhanced durability and powerful performance. Galaxy Z Fold4 offers increased functionality whether opened, closed or in Flex mode.

With slimmer hinge, lighter-than-ever body and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen with improved 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and less visible Under Display Camera (UDC).

Take stunning photos and videos with its flagship camera hosting 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom lens and 3x optical zoom – all significant improvements as compared to its predecessor. Galaxy Z Fold4 also gets Samsung’s flagship Nightography feature owing to 23 percent brighter sensor, enhanced Optical Image Stabilization and Video Digital Stabilization (OIS+VDIS) and all new AI Image Signal Processor (AI ISP). Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor that among other things improves the output of the flagship camera producing stunning images during the day or at night. Variety of camera modes, including Capture View Mode, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie are also custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility.

The new taskbar provides PC-like multitasking enabling smooth switching between apps, easy access to favourite and recently used apps and launch of multiple windows instantly from the task bar. You can also easily switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

Galaxy Z Fold4 is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft take multitasking to the next level. Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links or other files. With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call. Microsoft’s full Office suite and Outlook provide more information on the large foldable screen offering faster ways to interact with content. The useful S Pen coupled with the Flex mode enables on-the-go drawing and note-taking while also simultaneously attending back-to-back calls and meetings. The S Pen also comes with streamlined storage inside the Standing Cover with Pen case.

With our Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, along with IPX8 water resistance, the latest Galaxy Z series are our toughest foldables ever.

Price and Availability

Pre-book for Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 starts on August 16, 2022 across all leading online and offline retails stores. Consumers can also pre-book on Samsung Live at 12 noon on August 16.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at INR 89999 for 8GB+128GB variant and INR 94999 for 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for INR 97999.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at INR 154999 for 12GB+256GB variant and INR 164999 for 12GB+512GB variant. Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for INR 184999.

Offers

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth INR 34999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 8000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 8000.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth INR 31999 at just INR 2999. Additionally, customers can get INR 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of INR 7000.

Pre-book customers will also get 1 year Samsung Care Plus worth INR 11999 at just INR 6000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months.

Additionally, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth INR 5199 free. On purchase of Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, they will get Slim Clear Cover worth INR 2000 along with Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free. These Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.