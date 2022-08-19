LG’s Space-Saving WashTower Compact Showcases All-in-One Laundry Experience at IFA 2022

New Delhi : LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its new WashTower™ Compact laundry solution at IFA 2022. The new WashTower is a fully integrated two-in-one that combines a separate washer and dryer, all-in-one control panel and advanced AI in a single, space-efficient unit to deliver greater convenience.

An ideal laundry solution for a one or two-member household, the new WashTower brings better space-efficiency to the home. Compared to 2019 WashTower, its larger sibling, width and depth have been reduced by 100 and 170 millimeters, respectively, while its washer offers a generous 13 kilogram capacity and its dryer, a 10 kilogram capacity. The product’s lower height – cut down by 235 millimeters – allows for more comfortable access to laundry in the dryer positioned on the appliance’s upper half, easier filter management and the ability to install WashTower Compact in rooms with lower ceilings. Requiring less installation space than a stackable or side-by-side washer and dryer pair of the same laundry capacity, the relatively small model frees up space in the kitchen or laundry room for other uses, such as the convenient storage of detergents, fabric softeners and linen.

LG’s new all-in-one laundry solution also boasts a flat, unibody design that provides an optimal laundry experience and brings a subtle, minimalist aesthetic to the home. Located on the front of the appliance in between the washer and dryer, the Center Control™ lets users easily manage all settings and functions from one convenient place. WashTower Compact can integrate seamlessly with any type of décor or interior style, helping consumers to create a home environment that perfectly reflects their individual tastes.

What’s more, the innovative, new WashTower model takes the user experience – and laundry results – to the next level via the company’s advanced laundry technologies. Employing the Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™), the washer is able to identify the most suitable washing pattern (drum motions, water temperature and wash cycle time) for each load, reducing fabric damage to help clothing last longer. Meanwhile, the Smart Pairing™ feature saves users time and hassle by syncing the dryer with the washer; automatically selecting the best drying cycle based on washer load settings.* An excellent all-around performer, LG WashTower Compact also cuts down on washing times with TurboWash™ 360 and drying times via the Prepare to Dry preheating feature.

“Boasting a more space-friendly design, and equipped with LG’s latest AI-based laundry technologies, WashTower Compact delivers an exceptionally convenient user experience,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to listen to consumers and meet their diverse and changing needs by developing smart, tech- and design-forward appliances for a better life at home.”

LG will be showcasing its latest innovations, such as the new WashTower Compact at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) during IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany.