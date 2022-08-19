The Hidden Key to Elevate the Luxe Life: Technology

New Delhi : LG SIGNATURE ambassador Olivia Palermo, a household name in the fashion and beauty world as well as the ultimate authority when it comes to sophisticated living, shares her philosophy on what makes true luxury living.

Palermo thinks luxury living must never come at the expense of functionality and avoids lifestyle products that, although pleasing to the eye, lack the comfort and convenience people deserve in 2022. Hence her long-established relationship with LG SIGNATURE – a brand synonymous with refined aesthetics and outstanding performance – was always written in the stars.

Read on to discover how Olivia Palermo is elevating her lifestyle through LG SIGNATURE’s latest devices and appliances with both luxury and comfort in mind, and receive some insightful, inspirational words about her upcoming beauty projects, thoughts on sustainable tech and go-to fashion tips for a fabulous entrance.

How have you been lately?

Like most people, I have been through highs and lows. I was so happy to be in Paris for the Haute Couture shows recently, it finally feels as if things are really getting back to ‘normal.’ I have also managed to have a couple of short breaks in Europe with my husband, and it really feels so good to be able to travel again. But on the flipside, I miss my dog, Mr. Butler every day. He was my companion and best friend for 16 years and I still struggle to believe he is no longer with us.

What are you most interested in right now?

I am really focusing on the day-to-day business of Olivia Palermo Beauty and of course my continuing work with LG SIGNATURE. I have always said so much of my creative inspiration has come from being in different cultures and countries and seeing how stylish people dress. So finally being back out there is amazing, it’s a creative overload!

You’ve been an LG SIGNATURE ambassador for a while now. What values can you say you share with the premium brand?

The LG SIGNATURE philosophy of Style and Sustainability really resonates with me and was definitely one of the reasons that made it so interesting for us to be able to work together. The Fashion Industry has had to work really hard to improve its environmental footprint and there is still much work for all of us to do but I do think that really taking care of the clothes that we value so that they last and can be enjoyed by a new owner when we have maybe tired of them is something we can all do. The LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer makes these efforts super easy. Its diagnostics can weigh the fabric to use the most efficient amount of detergent and water and the delicate program means pretty much everything can be cleaned at home. Most of us know we need to do better when it comes to sustainability, so it really helps when products such as the LG SIGNATURE range make that effortless for us and also look super stylish.

What do you think of the LG SIGNATURE lineup based on your experience?

All of the LG SIGNATURE products that I have experienced are the best in their category. They are intuitive, have cutting-edge technology, and give you all the options you could possibly require without being over-complicated to use. And they look amazing, so you are happy to have them on display.

What bears the greatest significance when decorating a home?

Apart from my art pieces which only have to be beautiful, I expect everything to do its job properly. There is no point in having a couch that looks incredible but is not comfortable to sit on. This is where LG SIGNATURE has been so smart, their products perform amazingly, but they also look great.

Do you like keeping up with the latest technologies? If so, is there a technology you’re particularly interested in these days?

In recent times, I have felt that I just can’t keep up with technology, some things seem to change so fast. When I think about what changes there have been over the last 10 years, it blows my mind and of course, my phone can do so many things that I don’t even know about! But, what is truly amazing is how technology is going in such a sustainable direction, brands are developing products that help all of us make better choices. Refrigerators you don’t have to open to see what is inside, washers that use less water and protect your garments to last longer.

Congratulations on the 1-year anniversary of ‘Olivia Palermo Beauty.’ What does this milestone mean to you?

Anyone who has their own business will tell you how thrilled they are to get through the first year. It is a milestone of course, but we are still very much at the beginning of this adventure, and there is so much to do. We are on track with our plan and I am so excited for the second year.

Your Instagram pictures from John Legend’s LG SIGNATURE X LVE wine party and fashion shows were a hit with fans. Do you have any styling tips for attending glamorous events?

It’s no secret that I am very last minute with deciding what to wear to events, it really depends on my mood. But some key tips are; Think about what the event is – Will you be mostly sitting or standing, eating or not. You want to look your very best, but you have to be comfortable. You cannot look amazing if you don’t feel good. A restricted corset-type top is not great if you are sitting all evening, and crazy high heels are a no-no if you will be standing and dancing all night. Accessories can really make a difference which may be a statement piece of jewelry or a perfect little clutch. And finally, a little Runway Red or Poppy on your lips will complete any look for that big night out!

Any tips for keeping fine garments in pristine condition, like a party dress or a cashmere sweater?

So many garments say ‘Dry clean only.’ When with the right machine, such as the LG SIGNATURE washer and dryer, they can be taken care of at home. The gentle care program means that even my super delicate items made from silk, cashmere and velvet can be cleaned at home which uses way less harmful products and is much better for the environment.

How do you like to relax?

When we are both at home, we love to have friends come over for an easy, relaxed evening. It’s well known my husband usually cooks but I put together a great selection of cheeses and crudites. I love eating fresh and raw, and the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator means we can always be prepared. I also really enjoy choosing the best wine choice to go with what we are eating.

You recently released the ‘Ready for Summer’ video on your Instagram in collaboration with LG SIGNATURE. What is your daily routine to stay healthy and make the most of summer?

I try to do some exercise each day whether it’s a full workout, a few stretches or a nice walk – it clears my head. It’s also much easier to eat healthily in the summer because salads and fruits are in season and I love al fresco dining.

What’s next on your bucket list?

I would love to visit the Maldives. I have heard so much about this region and would love to experience the natural beauty myself. The other place on my list is Seoul! I have traveled extensively in Asia but have never been to Korea. And if I am honest, my obsession with Korean beauty products was definitely one of the reasons I was inspired to start my own beauty business, so hopefully, I will get to see everyone in Korea soon.