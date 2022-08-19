Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga launches Family Oriented SEDP under the State Flagship programme – SEDP

New Delhi : Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga today launched ‘Family Oriented SEDP’ under the State Flagship Programme – Socio Economic Development Programme (SEDP) at a function held at Vanapa Hall. The scheme which will cover 60000 beneficiaries across the state and will be implemented by 9 Line Departments in coordination with 11 District Administrations and will encompass more than 70 different livelihoods avenues.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister pointed that despite Mizoram losing more than 3000 crores in terms of revenue grants, other central assistance and other financial devolutions due to the pandemic; more than 300 crores have been allocated for implementation of the flagship programme during the present fiscal year. He said that 60000 beneficiaries at a rate of 1500 beneficiaries in each of the 40 Assembly Constituencies will be provided financial assistance to the tune of 50000 rupees each to supplement their on-going economic activities or to start fresh economic activities during the current financial year. He remarked that due to the financial hardships attributed to Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of SEDP will have to be done as per the financial resources of the state. The Chief Minister handed over cheques amounting to Rs. 152.99 crores to 9 Departments which will be implementing the programme and which will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts at the rate of Rs. 25000 as the first instalment.

Deputy Chief Minister Pu Tawnluia who chaired the function outlined the drafting of the programme, its aims and objectives and the expected outcomes in terms of development and livelihoods generation. He also handed over cheques amounting to Rs. 162.49 lakhs to 11 District Administrations towards implementation of the programme. Pu Lalmalsawmna Pachuau, Secretary Planning & Programme Implementation Department, who is also Member Secretary SEDP Executive Board outlined the programme and its technical aspects via a presentation. Pu H. Rammawi, Vice Chairman, Mizoram State Planning Board and who also is the Vice Chairman, SEDP Executive Board delivered the vote of thanks.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Sericulture, Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, Commerce & Industries, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation and Tourism Departments are the 9 implementing Line Departments under the programme.

The apex body – SEDP Governing Board is chaired by the Chief Minister while the SEDP Executive Board is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister. District SEDP Committees will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioners and under them Village Level SEDP Committees will function.