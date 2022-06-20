‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme in Sonitpur, Assam.

New Delhi :A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Sonitpur today at Kalaguru Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Tezpur, Sonitpur District of Assam.

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, the Chief Guest of the function inaugurated the camp virtually through video conference in the august presence of Shri Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, irrigation, Government of Assam, Shri Pallab Lochan Das, Member of Parliament, Tezpur constituency and Shri Prathviraj Rabha, MLA, Tezpur who participated ‘in person’ at main venue of the function in Sonitpur District, Assam.

A total of 3445 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 199.60 Lakhs are to be distributed free of cost among 1808 pre identified Divyangjan in phase manner who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Sonitpur District.

Different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phase manner who were registered during assessment camps at Block Level which includes 154 Motorized Tricycle, 231 Tricycle, 429 Wheelchairs, 832 Crutches, 140 Walking Sticks, 127 Rollators, 60 Smart Phone, 183 Smart Cane, 26 Braille Kit, 08 Braille Slate, 02 Cane, 110 C. P Chair, 278 MSIED Kit, 05 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone and 852 Hearing Aid

The camps is conducted under the Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) for Purchase/Fitting of Aid/Appliances (ADIP) is one of the most popular scheme for providing assistive aids & appliance to Divyangjans and is organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been identified as the implementing agency of the ADIP scheme in association with States/Districts authorities.

Shri Deba Kumar Mishra Dy. Commissioner, Biswanath District and senior ALIMCO officials will also be present during the function.