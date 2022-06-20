Yoga is the “Perfect Indian Health Hamper” for health, harmony and happiness across the world: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi :Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said that Yoga is the “Perfect Indian Health Hamper” for health, harmony and happiness across the world.

Shri Naqvi will perform Yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at Panch Mahal in historic Fatehpur Sikri, Agra in Uttar Pardesh on the occasion of International Day of Yoga tomorrow.

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Hardwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Shri Rajkumar Chahar, MLA Shri Babulal Chaudhary and MLA Shri Purshottam Khandelwal; UP Minority Commission Chairman Shri Ashfaq Saifi and other people’s representatives and prominent people from different fields will also be present on the occasion.

While talking to reporters at Fatehpur Sikri today, Shri Naqvi said that Yoga is the “golden key” to good health and good health is the real wealth.

The Minister said that he himself has been practicing Yoga for the last several years. Yoga is not just an exercise but it is “health science”. Yoga provides energy to our body as well as our mind. It helps in maintaining a balance in our lifestyle. Yoga not only positively changes the lifestyle but it also increases the level of health.

Shri Naqvi said that the entire world is today celebrating “International Day of Yoga” with passion and enthusiasm which is a reflection of India’s growing prestige at global level