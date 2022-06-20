‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices to Divyangjan under ADIP Scheme in Biswanath Chariali, Assam.

New Delhi :A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Biswanath today at Kamalakanta Natya Samaj premisis in Biswanath Chariali city of Assam.

Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, the Chief Guest of the function inaugurated the camp virtually through video conference in the august presence of Shri Pallab Lochan Das, Member of Parliament, Tezpur constituency, Shri Pramodh Borthakur, MLA Biswanath LAC who participated ‘in person’ at main venue of the function in Biswanath District, Assam.

A total of 4573 Aids and Assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 218.83 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among 2561 pre identified Divyangjan who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Biswanath Chariali District.

Addressing virtually through video conference on the occasion the chief guest Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union MoS said that central government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of hon’ble Prime Minister ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Union Minister informed that similar distribution camp will be conducted in Sonitpur District tomorrow. Further Union Minster said that central government is very sensitive towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and various initiative taken by Ministry in all the area whether it is Soprts, Skill Development, Education, Infrastructure for making inclusive growth of Divyangjan. Union Minister said that new Act i.e Right to Person with Disability (RPwD) Act 2016 implemented by government to enhance the rights and entitlements to PwDs, the categories of disability now increased from 7 to 21, reservation in government jobs for Divyangjan has been increase from 3% to 4% under the provision of new RPWD Act 2016. In Assam Ministry has released Rs 6.98 Crore under Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan for making 24 Government Building assessable and barrier free for Divyangjan. Scholarship of Rs. 6.8 Crore has been released among 2197 Divyangjan. Minister informed work of land acquisition has been completed and also the DPR has been prepared for establishing a University in Kamroop District of Assam in near future.

Shri Pallab Lochan Das, MP, Tezpur expressed his gratitude towards Ministry and central government for organising the distribution camp for empowerment of Divyangjan under his Constituency.

Different type of assistive devices which will be distributed among identified Divyangjan beneficiaries in a phase manner who were registered during assessment camps at Block Level which includes 74 Motorized Tricycle, 214 Tricycle, 892 Wheelchairs, 874 Crutches, 328 Walking Sticks, 60 Rollators, 06 Smart Phone, 158 Smart Cane, 14 Braille Kit, 01 Braille Salte, 80 C. P Chair, 371 MSIED Kit, 01 ADL Kit (for leprosy) with Cell phone and 1500 Hearing Aid

The camps is conducted under the Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) for Purchase/Fitting of Aid/Appliances (ADIP) is one of the most popular scheme for providing assistive aids & appliance to Divyangjans and is organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been identified as the implementing agency of the ADIP scheme in association with States/Districts authorities.

Shri Munindra Nath Nagatey, Dy. Commissioner, Biswanath District, Shri Navin Singh, SP, Biswanath and ALIMCO officials will also be present during the function.