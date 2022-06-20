IDY programme at Kochi to be led by Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) Dr V.K. Singh

New Delhi :Kochi is all set to host 8th International Day of Yoga. The event is being organized by MORTH following Govt’s decision to celebrate IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. Fort Kochi is one such location.

Arrangements are in full swing at the venue for the grand event — Parade Ground, near St Francis Church, Fort Kochi (Kerala) — to make it memorable. Yoga session will be conducted under the supervision of senior Yoga instructor Dr Jaidev, from 5.30 am on 21 June.

On this year’s IDY, along with the main event which will be celebrated at Mysuru Palace, Karnataka, led by the Prime Minister himself. As part of this in Kerala, IDY is being celebrated at two iconic places — one at Thiruvananthapuram and other at Kochi. The programme at Kochi will be led by Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (Retd) Dr V.K. Singh.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity”. Union Minister for road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has conveyed the message that the theme aptly portrays how Yoga has served humanity in mitigating sufferings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Yoga will help bring people together through kindness & compassion during the post Covid recovery & promote a sense of unity across the globe, he said.

As Yoga offers a holistic approach to health and well-being, each Yogic activity is the key to improve flexibility, strength, balance & achieving harmony.

The programme in Kochi will be attended by the people of Kochi including students of various eminent colleges, yoga instructors etc., public representatives & senior officials of the State & Central Government. The expected participating members are more than 500.