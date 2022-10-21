Sainsbury’s Partners with TCS to Accelerate Business Growth through a Cloud-First Strategy

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been selected as a transformation partner by Sainsbury’s, a leading supermarket retailer in the UK, to accelerate the latter’s business growth through a cloud-first strategy.

TCS has been a strategic partner to Sainsbury’s for over a decade, helping the retailer drive numerous business-critical transformation programmes. As a part of the new multi-year partnership, TCS will consolidate and modernise Sainsbury’s IT infrastructure landscape into a modern hybrid cloud stack using TCS Enterprise Cloud™. By enabling an integrated cloud platform, TCS will build a scalable foundation for a digital core, enabling greater agility, flexibility, and resilience for Sainsbury’s. Additionally, TCS will provide end-to-end managed services for modern workplace services, network connectivity, and security.

This is expected to help Sainsbury’s speed up time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios. Sainsbury’s plans to reinvest the savings to achieve its strategic priorities of offering value to customers through innovation and lower costs.

“This platform transformation underpinned by a cloud-first strategy is critical for our business. TCS was the partner of choice given their deep contextual knowledge and ability to align this transformation to our business strategy and vision,” Phil Jordan, Group CIO, Sainsbury’s.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Sainsbury’s and help them achieve their cloud-first strategy while setting up a solid foundation for future growth. With our domain knowledge, technology expertise, and experience in driving business transformations, we will enable Sainsbury’s to achieve digital scale and realize benefits in their value chain,” Shankar Narayanan, President, Retail Cluster, TCS.