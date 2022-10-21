TCS Sustainathon Challenges Youth to Improve SA’s Food Security using Technology

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has launched the TCS Sustainathon in South Africa, a problem-solving competition that empowers and inspires the youth to develop and execute innovative ideas to address real-world issues, using the power of technology.

The theme for this year is Zero Hunger, focusing on finding ways to ensure adequate nutrition and food security for children and all South Africans living in underprivileged communities. The ideas can be linked to changes in policy, design, or broader society.

To build on their ideas, participants will have the opportunity work with the Sustainathon’s challenge partners Pick n Pay, Unilever and BankservAfrica, and strategic partners like the Department of Education Western Cape, the Sustainability Institute and UN Global Compact South Africa.

Registrations for TCS Sustainathon South Africa are now open to students below the age of 18 in the Western Cape. On registration, participants will be able to attend a programme of briefing webinars, before the final concept submission and the TCS Sustainathon grand finale at the Sustainability Institute in the Western Cape. The 10 finalists will be announced on November 8.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of R 30,000, while second place will win R 20,000, and third place R 10,000. All finalists will receive R 5,000.

Langa Dube, Country Manager, TCS South Africa, said, “We are pleased to launch TCS Sustainathon South Africa. The challenge will give our young people an opportunity to creatively harness technology and conceive innovative solutions to address societal problems like hunger, and shape a better future for everyone.”

TCS Sustainathon has previously taken place in the UK, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

For details and to register for TCS Sustainathon SA, visit: https://www.sustainathon.tcsapps.com/events/ongoing/SA2022