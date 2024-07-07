Rohit Sharma To Captain India In Champions Trophy & WTC Final In 2025, Confirms Jay Shah

Mumbai: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that Rohit Sharma will captain India in the 2025 Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year if Team India qualifies.

Shah expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma’s leadership, stating that he believes India will emerge victorious in both the WTC Final and Champions Trophy under Rohit’s captaincy. This announcement came in a video where Shah congratulated the Indian team for their T20 World Cup victory in 2024.

Rohit Sharma recently led the Indian cricket team to victory in the T20 World Cup, ending India’s 11-year wait for an ICC title. The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be held in Pakistan in February, while the World Test Championship final is scheduled for next year at Lord’s in London in June.

India is currently at the top of the WTC table with six wins from nine matches and has secured 68.52% of the points available.

In his video message, Shah praised Team India for clinching the T20 World Cup and dedicated the victory to Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and head coach Rahul Dravid. He also acknowledged the contributions of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya for their crucial performances in the final against South Africa, which India won by seven runs.