Puri: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu participated in the annual Rath Yatra festival in the holy city of Puri, Odisha today (July 7, 2024).

In a post on X, she wrote about her experience: “Jai Jagannath! It was a deeply divine experience to witness the pulling of the three chariots of Bhagwan Balabhadra, Mata Subhadra and Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannathji by thousands of devotees during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri today. I too participated in this centuries old spiritually elevating event and felt one with the mass of devotees that thronged this holy place. For me, it was one of those blessed moments that make us aware of the presence of the Supreme Being. May there be peace and prosperity around the world by the grace of Mahaprabhu Jagannath!”