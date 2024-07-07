Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has restructured various committees of the party. Party President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday dissolved all state-level office bearers, effective immediately.

A released notice stated that a new committee will be formed shortly, although the district-level committees and staff will remain as is.

In the notice, the party announced that Dr Santrupt Mishra has been appointed as the political secretary to BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

In a similar move, Sukanta Kumar Panda has been named the public relations officer for the opposition leader, Naveen Patnaik.

The party has declared five individuals as the national spokespersons: Santrupt Mishra, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra, and Pradeep Kumar Majhi.

Additionally, 14 members have been appointed as national spokespersons, including Prasanna Acharya, Pramila Mallik, Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Keshari Deb, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Shrimayee Mishra, Lekhashree Samantasinghar, Sudam Marndi, Sulata Deo, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Bhrugu Baxipatra and Lenin Mohanty.

Pratap Jena, a senior leader, has been designated as the Senior State Media Coordinator and Prakash Mohapatra has taken on the role of Social Media Coordinator. Lenin Mohanty and Priyabrat Majhi have been appointed as media coordinators for the party.