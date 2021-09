Bhubaneswar : In a major development, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been re-appointed as the president of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, here on Monday.

Notably, Sudarshan has been awarded Padma Shri in 2014 for his contribution to sand arts and has also achieved National Youth award, National Tourism award and People of the Year award by Limca Book in 2009.