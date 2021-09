East Coast Railway  starts Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket services in six passenger train

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, East Coast Railway starts train journey with Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) from today onwards in passenger special trains, in view to provide ease in travelling for people.

As per reports, 08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri Special followed with 08456/08455 Khurda Road-Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road Special, 08522/08521 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special, 08528/08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special , 08263/08264 Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Special and 07266/07265 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Special are the ones for which Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) facility has been started.