Odisha reports 462 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 462 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1021216. Khordha district registered the Highest of 201 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 30 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 20th September

New Positive Cases: 462

Of which 0-18 years: 70

In quarantine: 268

Local contacts: 194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 30

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 31

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 201

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 1

22. Puri: 13

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 12

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 600

Cumulative tested: 19376326

Positive: 1021216

Recovered: 1007666

Active cases: 5351