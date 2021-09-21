Odisha: Khordha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th September

New Positive Cases: 462

Of which 0-18 years: 70

In quarantine: 268

Local contacts: 194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 16

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 30

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 31

12. Jajpur: 28

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 201

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 1

22. Puri: 13

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 12

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 43

New recoveries: 600

Cumulative tested: 19376326

Positive: 1021216

Recovered: 1007666

Active cases: 5351