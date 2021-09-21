Odisha: Khordha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 201 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th September
New Positive Cases: 462
Of which 0-18 years: 70
In quarantine: 268
Local contacts: 194
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 16
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 30
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 31
12. Jajpur: 28
13. Jharsuguda: 4
14. Kalahandi: 2
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 1
18. Khurda: 201
19. Mayurbhanj: 13
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Nuapada: 1
22. Puri: 13
23. Rayagada: 4
24. Sambalpur: 12
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 16
27. State Pool: 43
New recoveries: 600
Cumulative tested: 19376326
Positive: 1021216
Recovered: 1007666
Active cases: 5351