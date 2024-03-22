Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award; Mathew Oommen Receives Pathbreaker of the Year Award

New Delhi: In a momentous recognition of his unparalleled contributions to India’s telecommunications landscape, Mr. Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by Voice & Data.

The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, also saw Mr. Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm, being honored with the Pathbreaker of the Year Award for 2023. This joint recognition highlights Mr. Oommen’s pivotal role in spearheading the rapid deployment of 5G networks, marking a significant milestone in India’s technological advancement.

Comparing Mr Ambani with all-powerful GPU Mathew Oommen said “We are honored by Mr. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Voice and Data. His impactful leadership, spanning telecom, retail, media, and sports, has pushed the boundaries of inclusion and affordability for all. This ethos is embedded in everything Reliance stands for. In today’s transformative age of technology, India’s role in the digital world will be revolutionary. As an industry and nation, our contributions will be unparalleled, driving towards a more equitable and sustainable future for all Indians.”

Mathew Oommen, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude for the recognition and highlighted the pivotal role of collaboration in driving technological advancement. He stated, “I’m extremely privileged, honored, and humbled by this recognition which I received along with two very respected industry colleagues, Mr. Neeraj Mittal and Mr. Gopal Vittal. I would like to congratulate them for everything they have been able to accomplish.”

Mr Mathew Oommen highlighted the transformative impact of technology on society, noting its continuous evolution, driven by advancements such as GPU and quantum compute, which push the boundaries of AI and security. He emphasized the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to uplift all segments of society responsibly and sustainably.

At the Voice & Data awards ceremony, Jio received six more awards across various categories, including Network Infrastructure, Multilingual Internet, Communication Platform, Business Process Innovation, Network Services, and IOT, further cementing its position as a pioneer in India’s telecommunications sector.