realme redefines low light photography standards with the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G starting from INR 18,999

Bangalore : realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, unveiled the newest addition to their super successful NARZO By realme line-up – NARZO 70 Pro 5G. NARZO By realme is a stylish line of smartphones that delivers a comprehensive user experience. With a rapidly growing user base of over 16 million in India, NARZO By realme represents the next generation of smartphones. These devices are designed with advanced technology and premium features to help users stay ahead of the curve and express their individuality. The new realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G aims to redefine industry standards for low-light photography, further cementing realme’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

realme & Amazon have strategically engaged to bring the NARZO By realme line-up and to provide consumers with an enhanced shopping experience. NARZO By realme is exclusively available on Amazon.in and has been committed to bringing advanced technology to its users. In line with realme’s dual platform strategy, realme launched its first online store on Amazon in March 2023.

The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is a power-packed smartphone with remarkable features designed to enhance your smartphone experience. It boasts India’s first 50MP Sony IMX890 Camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the segment for capturing stunning, blur-free photos. The smartphone’s visual appeal is elevated by the Horizon Glass Design and a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, it ensures fast performance and supports 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds. First in the segment, realme NARZO 70 Pro incorporates Air Gesture controls, allowing you to perform various actions without touching the screen. To maintain optimal performance during intense usage, it comes with a 3D VC Cooling System that effectively dissipates heat. The smartphone houses a large 5000mAh battery and supports efficient 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology for quick power-ups. Lastly, the realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 offers a smooth, intuitive user interface with several customization options and features for enhanced usability. The realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glass Green and Glass Gold and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 19,999 and 8GB+256GB, priced at INR 21,999

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “Today, we are thrilled to introduce the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, exclusively on Amazon, a smartphone that is set to redefine low-light photography standards in the smartphone industry. With Narzo By realme, we are committed to pushing boundaries and delivering products that resonate with our young and tech-savvy audience. With the realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, we have introduced cutting-edge technology and advanced features that will redefine the mid-range segment. We believe this smartphone will further solidify our position as a brand that offers innovative and trendsetting smartphones.”

Commenting on the launch, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India said, “The Narzo series has been highly rated by customers on Amazon.in for its powerful performance, design and value for money. We extend our congratulations to the entire realme team on the launch of the Narzo 70 Pro, a smartphone that aims to set newer benchmarks in the segment with its cutting-edge camera and stunning glass design. Along with other exciting launch offers, we are happy to announce that customers can also enjoy a hassle-free instant loan within minutes enabling up to 3 months of no-cost installments* on the Narzo 70 Pro, without the need for a credit card using Amazon Pay Later. We are proud of our continued engagement with realme and with the addition of the Narzo 70 Pro, we have further expanded our portfolio of 5G smartphones.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing and Communications, MediaTek said “As an industry leader in developing innovative chipsets, MediaTek boasts a strong history of delivering high-performance solutions to the Smartphone industry. Through our collaboration with realme, we leveraged our collective expertise to give consumers the realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is designed with the TSMC 6mm advanced process and provides incredible CPU performance, captures high-quality pictures with its advanced Imaging camera technologies, and offers gamers the edge with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming”.

