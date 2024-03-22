Orange Wheels India Private Limited Expands Hearing & Speech Health Services with the Inauguration of a State-of-the-Art Hearing and Speech Clinic in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar– Orange Wheels India Private Limited, a leading name in the hearing healthcare industry and authorized distributors of Signia hearing aids, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Hearing and Speech Clinic in Bhubaneswar on the 4th of February 2024.

Located at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, the new clinic is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly trained professionals dedicated to providing comprehensive hearing care

services. Orange Wheels India aims to address the growing demand for advanced hearing solutions and promote awareness about hearing health in the region.

The clinic offers a range of services including hearing assessments, speech therapy, hearing aid

fittings, and consultations. Orange Wheels India is committed to creating a supportive environment for individuals with hearing impairments, ensuring they receive personalized care tailored to their unique needs.

As authorized distributors of Signia hearing aids, Orange Wheels India continues to uphold its

commitment to quality and innovation in the hearing aid industry. Signia is renowned for its state-of- the-art hearing solutions, combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design for optimal user experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint and bring our expertise in hearing healthcare to the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar,” said Abhishek & Sidhant, Directors at Orange Wheels India Private Limited.

“Our new clinic aims to serve the community by offering top-notch hearing care services and the latest in hearing aid technology. We believe in empowering individuals with hearing loss to lead fulfilling lives through improved communication.”

The grand opening ceremony on the 4th of February 2024 featured distinguished guests, including prominent figures in the healthcare industry, community leaders, and representatives from Signia. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility, interact with the clinic’s team, and learn more about the advanced hearing solutions available.