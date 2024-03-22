Bhubaneswar welcomes BIBA’s latest summer collection launch with Celeb guest and Femina Miss India 1st Runner-up Archita Sahu



Bhubaneswar : BIBA, India’s leading and homegrown fashion brand, announces the grand unveiling of its latest summer collection themed “Har Nazar Mein Kuch Naya.” at their flagship store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The new collection marks yet another milestone in its journey of bringing unparalleled fashion to the heart of India. Adding to the excitement, the launch event will be graced by the esteemed Odia celebrity, Archita Sahu, renowned for her accolades including the title of 1st runner-up in Femina Miss India. The launch event will also give the consumers an opportunity to be styled by the guest celebrity who will also share fashion tips.

As the summer season approaches, BIBA presents a tapestry of vibrant colors, exquisite patterns, and effortless style in its newest collection. Each ensemble is meticulously curated to narrate a unique story, capturing the essence of summer escapades.

This season, BIBA goes beyond merely presenting a collection; it offers a celebration of novelty and diversity in fashion. From chic contemporary designs to timeless classics, the Summer Collection 2024 promises to cater to the varied tastes and preferences of fashion enthusiasts.

With the grand unveiling of the Summer Collection 2024, BIBA invites customers to embrace the sunshine and explore new horizons of style. The latest collections offer the patrons an exquisite array of ensembles from BIBA’s 2024 collection. From timeless salwar-kameez dupattas to versatile kurta sets, skirts, and more, the store presents a curated selection that caters to the discerning taste of the fashion-forward clientele of Bhubaneswar.

Siddharath Bindra, Managing Director of BIBA, expressed his excitement about the new SS collection in Bhubaneswar, “We are thrilled to introduce BIBA’s signature elegance and style from the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar. We believe that every visit to a BIBA store should be a delightful experience, where customers can explore the latest trends, indulge in timeless classics, and find pieces that resonate with their individual style, and with the new collection we aim to do just that.”

With 6 stores in Bhubaneshwar, and 10 stores in Odisha we are confident of getting a wonderful response from the consumers in the state. With Holi around the corner this is a great time to shop for the festival and refresh one’s wardrobe.” said Siddharath.

BIBA’s relentless pursuit of exploring business potential in the rapidly growing Indian market has earned it a niche position in the retail apparel segment. With its aesthetically designed stores, BIBA continues to redefine ethnic fashion while ensuring that customers feel comfortable and pampered as they choose from the finest selection of fashion merchandise.

Archita Sahu spoke on the collection launch, “With every new collection, BIBA always manages to captivate me with its vibrant colours, intricate designs, and timeless elegance. It’s a brand that effortlessly blends tradition with style, allowing every woman to express her unique personality through fashion. I am excited to be a part of the summer collection launch event and sharing some fashion tips with the lovely patrons of Bhubaneswar.”