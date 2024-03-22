Valsalyam, a tale of complex family relationships, on Zee Keralam from March 25

Kochi : Valsalyam, a new series that narrates the complex life stories of Meenakshi and Nandini, who are destined to live their lives as daughter and mother, will be telecast on Zee Keralam television channel on March 25, at 8.30 pm. Along with the launch of Valsalyam, Zee Keralam will also run a contest for viewers during the launch week.

Valsalyam is the tale of 17-year-old Meenakshi, and Nandini, who by the will of fate, becomes her mother. The plot of the new series is about how life changes for Meenakshi, who is forced to live with a lady Nandini who had a relationship with her father previously.

Sreekala plays the role of Nandini, a 45-year-old woman abandoned by her husband. Revathi Krishna appears as Meenakshi. Popular movie-serial star Krishna done the role of Jayaram, while Meenakshi’s biological mother is played by film-serial star and television anchor Roslyn Jolly. Jai Karthik plays the character of Karthik.

During the launch week of the series, viewers will be able to participate in a Valsalyam Selfie Contest. Lucky audiences will have a chance to win a handful of prizes when they send a selfie of themselves watching an episode of Valsalyam. The selfies are to be sent to 8291829136. The contest starts on March 25, 2024 and will run through March 29, 2024.