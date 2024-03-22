‘Willow by Cricbuzz’ Launches as New Live Streaming Home for Cricket in the United States and Canada

Willow, the premier cricket broadcaster in the United States and Canada, has forged a transformative alliance with Cricbuzz, the largest cricket website and app in the world, to form ‘Willow by Cricbuzz.’ This collaboration will create a singular home for cricket in the United States and Canada, allowing consumers to watch live marquee matches alongside best-in-class reporting and analysis.

‘Willow by Cricbuzz’ is launching today, alongside the opening match of the IPL, the biggest T20 cricket tournament in the world. The launch will bring live streaming natively and seamlessly into Cricbuzz, which has recently built its video streaming platform afresh. In this combined offering, Cricbuzz will continue to be the home for its world-renowned ball-by-ball commentary, news, and expert pre- and post-match analysis, while now integrating seamless live streaming and in-match clips for users in the US and Canada.

Willow by Cricbuzz will be available to customers over the coming weeks. Still, consumers of Willow can continue to watch live cricket on Willow’s digital platforms, as well as on Willow by Cricbuzz in the Cricbuzz app. New users can sign up by visiting cricbuzz.com/willow, or by downloading the Cricbuzz app.

In addition, to celebrate the launch, Willow by Cricbuzz will offer a unique opportunity to watch the IPL for free when you sign up for Abound, the leading membership club for NRIs.

TV subscribers who enjoy Willow on cable, satellite, OTT platforms, or on the Willow sites and apps, can continue to watch the channel seamlessly without interruption.

The integration comes at a pivotal time for American cricket. Alongside the successful launch of Major League Cricket in 2023, the United States will co-host its first-ever ICC T20 World Cup Championship this June, bringing the top cricket nations and players from around the world to New York, Texas, and Florida. Between the IPL this April, the ICC T20 World Cup in June, and the 2nd season of Major League Cricket in July, the excitement of cricket in North America is unparalleled. And all of it will be exclusively available to watch on Willow by Cricbuzz, across cable, satellite, and digital devices.

The announcement comes just off the heels of the launch of CricbuzzTV, the newest destination to watch live cricket in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions. With pole positions in the US and Canada with Willow by Cricbuzz, and now CricbuzzTV in MENA, Cricbuzz is building a seamless global platform for experiencing the thrill of live cricket, leveraging its massive reach, with over 125 million monthly active users.

Willow and Cricbuzz are owned and operated by Times Internet, the digital arm of The Times of India Group. Alongside Times Internet’s dominant position as the leading digital media company in India, this partnership further cements Times Internet’s leading position in cricket around the world.

Todd Myers, COO of Willow, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “The launch of Willow by Cricbuzz signifies a fusion of two powerhouse sports brands. This collaboration is more than a merger; it’s an evolution. Cricbuzz’s unique insights will complement Willow’s live coverage, making Willow by Cricbuzz an unparalleled offering for all cricket fans.”

Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz, shared his perspective, saying, “We are equally excited to join forces with Willow in this innovative venture. ‘Willow by Cricbuzz’ represents a harmonious blend of rich cricket heritage and cutting-edge analysis, promising an immersive experience for cricket enthusiasts.”