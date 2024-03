Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight alone this time in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats of Odisha to create a developed India and a developed State under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi informed Odisha BJP Chief Manmohan Samal.

