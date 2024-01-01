Reliance Industries Becomes First in India to Use Chemical Recycling for Circular Polymers

Jamnagar : Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), operator of the world’s

largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex, has become the first Indian company

to chemically recycle plastic waste-based pyrolysis oil into International Sustainability &

Carbon Certification (ISCC)-Plus certified Circular Polymers. This new innovation is a

testimony to RIL’s commitment in reducing plastic waste and supporting Circular Economy

in India.

RIL shipped its first batch of ISCC-Plus certified Circular Polymers, named CircuRepol™

(Polypropylene) and CircuRelene™ (Polyethylene).

RIL paves the way in India by using new technology to recycle plastic by converting plastic

waste into special Circular Polymers, thereby making a positive impact on the environment.

RIL’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through its innovative methods like

chemical recycling which help create a Circular Economy. The company firmly believes in

finding smart solutions to reduce plastic waste and inspire others to join in this journey

towards a greener future.

CircuRepol™ and CircuRelene™ have been designed to lead the way in Circular Economy

practices. RIL’s Jamnagar refinery became the first refinery to get the important ISCC-Plus

certification, proving that it can produce Circular Polymers through chemical recycling.

The ISCC-Plus certification guarantees that traceability and rules are followed in making

Circular Polymers.

RIL has developed a technology that turns different types of plastic waste, including singleuse and multi-layered plastics, into pyrolysis oil. The company is working with trusted

partners to increase the production of this oil and turn the yield into Circular Polymers.

Chemical recycling has many benefits, including turning plastic waste into high-quality

materials for new plastic. These materials can be used for packaging that comes into contact

with food.