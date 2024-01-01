Radico Khaitan enters Hyderabad Airport Duty-Free; launches last three bottles of Rampur Signature Reserve Indian Single Malt Whisky left globally

Hyderabad- Radico Khaitan, a pioneer in the Indian IMFL industry, proudly announces the exclusive availability of the last three bottles of globally renowned Rampur Signature Reserve Indian Single Malt Whisky at Hyderabad Airport Duty-Free.

Rampur Signature Reserve, part of Rampur franchise’slimited-edition collection, underwent a meticulous aging process in American Standard Oak Barrels, enduring the rigors of numerous Indian summers. The Master Maker, with precision, selected and set aside four distinct casks, subsequently transferring them to specially chosen PX Sherry Butts from Jerez, Spain, for the final maturation phase.

Sanjeev Banga, President-International Business, RadicoKhaitan, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “At Radico Khaitan, we consistently set industry standards. To mark 75 years of Rampur Distillery, we launched a super luxury variant of Rampur Indian single malt whisky in the International market. These are individually numbered bottles strictly on allocation basis. Each bottled is individually numbered and carries the signature of Dr Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and the Rampur Master Maker. We are thrilled to bring the last 3 bottles to our home country to mark a tribute to the origin.”

Banga extended a warm invitation to whisky enthusiasts, collectors, and travelers to indulge in the unparalleled quality of Radico Khaitan’s products and explore the diverse range of premium spirits available at the duty-free.

In addition to the exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve, Radico Khaitan has also placed a selection of their premium brands at the Hyderabad duty-free. This includes the distinguished Rampur Asava Indian Single Malt Whisky, the rich and complex Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky, the acclaimed Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Gold edition, and the regal Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky.

This announcement signifies a celebration of the finest in Indian craftsmanship and underscores Radico Khaitan’s steadfast dedication to producing premium spirits.

About Radico Khaitan:

Radico Khaitan Limited (“Radico Khaitan” or the Company) is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company, Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943 and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. In 1998 the Company started its own brands with the introduction of 8PM Whisky. Radico Khaitan is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically. The Company’s brand portfolio includes After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka (Gold & Silver), Magic Moments Verve Vodka, Morpheus Brandy, Morpheus Blue Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection-Royal Crafted Whisky, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum, 1965 The Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash Premium Flavored Rum, Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin, Magic Moments Remix Pink Vodka, 8PM Premium Black Whisky and 8PM Whisky.

Currently, the Company has seven millionaire brands which are Morpheus Super Premium Brandy, 1965 Spirit of Victory Premium Rum, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, 8PM Whisky, Contessa Rum, Old Admiral Brandy, and Magic Moments Vodka. Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has three distilleries in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and one in Aurangabad, Maharashtra which is a 36% joint venture. The Company has a total owned capacity of 320 million litres and operates 41 bottling units (5 owned, 28 contract and 8 royalty bottling units) spread across the country.