CUO to organise Two Day National Seminar on Contribution of Tribal Culture and Life Style in Enriching Bharat’s Culture and Life Style

The Central University of Odisha and Tribal Research and Knowledge Centre, New Delhi, are jointly organizing a 2 Day National Seminar from 9–10 January 2024 on the topic “The Contribution of Tribal Culture and Life Style in Enriching Bharat’s Culture and Lifestyle.”

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi will preside over the inaugural programme of the seminar. On the second day, the Resource Persons from the Tribal Research & Knowledge Center (TRKC), Delhi, will be delivering the lecture.

Around 150 delegates, including distinguished Professors, Authors, Journalists, and Research Scholars from Odisha and different parts of the country who have expertise and knowledge in the field of tribal study are expected to participate in this Seminar. The Tribal stories, their past, culture, and traditional knowledge enrich their culture and lifestyle, and how their culture and lifestyle have helped shape Bharat’s Culture and lifestyle will be discussed in this two-day national seminar.