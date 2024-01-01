National University Athletics (Men & Women) Championships 2023 concluded today at KIIT & KISS.

The North/East & West Zone Inter University Athletics (Men) Championship & All India Inter University Athletics (Women) organized by KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 26th – 29th December 2023 was concluded today at KIIT-KISS Athletics Stadium premises. Informing about the Championship, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS said that many Olympians, Asiad Medalist & International athletes are taking part in this prestigious championship more than 4500 participants and more than 500 coaches and officials from more than 400+ universities participated in the Athletics championship. A total of 5000 delegates have participated in this championship, which will be held for 4 days from 26th – 29th December 2023. Accommodations and food have been arranged for all the players, coaches, and officials in KIIT. This year, more than 1,50,000 athletes, coaches, and officials have come to KIIT & KISS and participated in various competitions, he informed.

In the All India Women Category, the team of Mangalore University emerged as Champions, while Chandigarh University stood 1st Runners Up and University of Calicut stood 2nd Runners Up.

The detailed results of the championship are attached for reference.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championships.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament Kandhamal & President Volleyball Federation of India conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.