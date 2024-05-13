Business

Retail Inflation Eases to 4.83% in April, 2024

    1. The annual inflation rate based on all India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 4.83% (Provisional) for the month of April, 2024 (over April, 2023). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.43% and 4.11%, respectively.
    2. CPI for the months of January, February and March 2024 are 5.10, 5.09 and 4.85 respectively.
    3. Among the top five groups, the year-on-year inflation on groups ‘Clothing & Footwear’, ‘Housing’ and ‘Fuel & light’ has decreased since last month.

 

  1. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.

April 2024 over April 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

 

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: April 2024 over April

2023

  Apr. 2024 (Prov.) Mar. 2024 (Final) Apr. 2023
Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd.
Inflation CPI (General) 5.43 4.11 4.83 5.51 4.14 4.85 4.68 4.85 4.70
CFPI 8.75 8.56 8.70 8.55 8.41 8.52 3.89 3.69 3.84
Index CPI (General) 188.5 184.7 186.7 187.8 183.6 185.8 178.8 177.4 178.1
CFPI 188.9 195.4 191.2 187.8 193.4 189.8 173.7 180.0 175.9

  Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

 

  1. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

     Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: April 2024 over March 2024

Indices Apr. 2024 (Prov.) Mar. 2024 (Final) Monthly change (%)
Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd.
CPI (General) 188.5 184.7 186.7 187.8 183.6 185.8 0.37 0.60 0.48
CFPI 188.9 195.4 191.2 187.8 193.4 189.8 0.59 1.03 0.74

              Note: Figures of April 2024 are provisional.

 

  1. Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of April 2024, NSO collected prices from 99.9% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8% for rural and 93.2% for urban.
  1. Next date of release for May 2024 CPI is 12th June 2024 (Wednesday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

 

              List of Annex

 

Annex Title
I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for March 2024 (Final) and April 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for April 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for March 2024 (Final) and April 2024 (Provisional)
IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for April 2024 (Provisional)

 

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for March 2024 (Final) and April 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

 

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined
Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		  Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
  1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 189.3 188.8 6.59 188.5 188.9 9.67 189.0 188.8
  1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 217.9 223.0 2.73 226.7 232.8 3.61 221.0 226.4
  1.1.03 Egg 0.49 192.7 180.1 0.36 194.3 184.1 0.43 193.3 181.6
  1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 183.2 183.6 5.33 183.6 184.0 6.61 183.3 183.7
  1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 160.2 160.4 2.81 154.7 154.9 3.56 158.2 158.4
  1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 172.8 182.7 2.90 176.7 188.6 2.89 174.6 185.5
  1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 182.5 184.9 4.41 222.6 225.3 6.04 196.1 198.6
  1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 199.7 200.7 1.73 205.0 206.2 2.38 201.5 202.6
  1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 128.0 127.7 0.97 130.1 130.2 1.36 128.7 128.5
  1.1.10 Spices 3.11 236.3 231.8 1.79 228.2 224.7 2.50 233.6 229.4
  1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 182.1 182.2 1.13 170.3 170.6 1.26 177.2 177.4
  1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 195.9 196.2 5.54 204.6 204.9 5.55 199.9 200.2
1   Food and beverages 54.18 188.5 189.5 36.29 194.4 196.1 45.86 190.7 191.9
2   Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 204.0 204.9 1.36 210.2 211.1 2.38 205.7 206.6
  3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 195.8 196.2 4.72 185.8 186.2 5.58 191.9 192.3
  3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 191.1 191.1 0.85 172.3 172.8 0.95 183.3 183.5
3   Clothing and footwear 7.36 195.1 195.5 5.57 183.8 184.2 6.53 190.6 191.0
4   Housing 21.67 178.2 179.9 10.07 178.2 179.9
5   Fuel and light 7.94 181.0 179.2 5.58 167.4 165.5 6.84 175.8 174.0
  6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 183.3 183.7 3.87 174.0 174.4 3.80 178.9 179.3
  6.1.02 Health 6.83 194.3 194.9 4.81 189.1 189.7 5.89 192.3 192.9
  6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 172.0 171.8 9.73 161.9 161.4 8.59 166.7 166.3
  6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 177.8 178.1 2.04 172.8 173.0 1.68 175.0 175.2
  6.1.05 Education 3.46 186.1 186.7 5.62 181.2 181.8 4.46 183.2 183.8
  6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 191.3 196.9 3.47 192.8 198.8 3.89 191.9 197.7
6   Miscellaneous 27.26 184.2 185.4 29.53 176.0 176.8 28.32 180.2 181.2
General Index (All Groups) 100.00 187.8 188.5 100.00 183.6 184.7 100.00 185.8 186.7
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 187.8 188.9 29.62 193.4 195.4 39.06 189.8 191.2

 

Notes:

  1. Prov. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for April 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

 

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined  
Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		  
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)  
1.1.01 Cereals and products 173.3 188.8 8.94 174.8 188.9 8.07 173.8 188.8 8.63  
1.1.02 Meat and fish 206.9 223.0 7.78 213.7 232.8 8.94 209.3 226.4 8.17  
1.1.03 Egg 167.9 180.1 7.27 172.4 184.1 6.79 169.6 181.6 7.08  
1.1.04 Milk and products 178.2 183.6 3.03 178.8 184.0 2.91 178.4 183.7 2.97  
1.1.05 Oils and fats 178.5 160.4 -10.14 168.7 154.9 -8.18 174.9 158.4 -9.43  
1.1.06 Fruits 173.7 182.7 5.18 179.2 188.6 5.25 176.3 185.5 5.22  
1.1.07 Vegetables 142.8 184.9 29.48 179.9 225.3 25.24 155.4 198.6 27.80  
1.1.08 Pulses and products 172.8 200.7 16.15 174.7 206.2 18.03 173.4 202.6 16.84  
1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 120.4 127.7 6.06 123.1 130.2 5.77 121.3 128.5 5.94  
1.1.10 Spices 215.5 231.8 7.56 207.8 224.7 8.13 212.9 229.4 7.75  
1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 178.2 182.2 2.24 165.5 170.6 3.08 172.9 177.4 2.60  
1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 190.5 196.2 2.99 197.0 204.9 4.01 193.5 200.2 3.46  
1 Food and beverages 175.5 189.5 7.98 182.1 196.1 7.69 177.9 191.9 7.87  
2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 199.5 204.9 2.71 203.5 211.1 3.73 200.6 206.6 2.99  
3.1.01 Clothing 190.7 196.2 2.88 181.0 186.2 2.87 186.9 192.3 2.89  
3.1.02 Footwear 187.3 191.1 2.03 167.7 172.8 3.04 179.2 183.5 2.40  
3 Clothing and footwear 190.2 195.5 2.79 178.9 184.2 2.96 185.7 191.0 2.85  
4 Housing 175.2 179.9 2.68 175.2 179.9 2.68  
5 Fuel and light 181.5 179.2 -1.27 182.1 165.5 -9.12 181.7 174.0 -4.24  
6.1.01 Household goods and services 179.1 183.7 2.57 169.6 174.4 2.83 174.6 179.3 2.69  
6.1.02 Health 187.2 194.9 4.11 181.5 189.7 4.52 185.0 192.9 4.27  
6.1.03 Transport and communication 169.4 171.8 1.42 160.1 161.4 0.81 164.5 166.3 1.09  
6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 173.2 178.1 2.83 168.8 173.0 2.49 170.7 175.2 2.64  
6.1.05 Education 179.4 186.7 4.07 174.2 181.8 4.36 176.4 183.8 4.20  
6.1.06 Personal care and effects 183.8 196.9 7.13 184.4 198.8 7.81 184.0 197.7 7.45  
6 Miscellaneous 178.9 185.4 3.63 170.9 176.8 3.45 175.0 181.2 3.54  
General Index (All Groups) 178.8 188.5 5.43 177.4 184.7 4.11 178.1 186.7 4.83  
Consumer Food Price Index 173.7 188.9 8.75 180.0 195.4 8.56 175.9 191.2 8.70                

 

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for March 2024 (Final) and April 2024 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

 

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined
Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights Mar. 24 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24 Index
(Prov.)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)
1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 191.6 192.8 3.64 191.9 192.9 4.58 191.7 192.8
2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 190.4 191.6 0.06 0.10 190.4 191.6
3 Assam 2.63 189.4 190.0 0.79 184.8 185.9 1.77 188.5 189.2
4 Bihar 8.21 182.2 181.8 1.62 188.7 189.8 5.14 183.1 183.0
5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 177.4 179.0 1.22 174.5 176.2 1.46 176.3 177.9
6 Delhi 0.28 169.6 169.7 5.64 169.4 169.2 2.77 169.4 169.2
7 Goa 0.14 172.8 171.4 0.25 174.9 176.0 0.19 174.1 174.2
8 Gujarat 4.54 183.9 184.6 6.82 174.3 175.1 5.60 178.5 179.2
9 Haryana 3.30 188.9 190.4 3.35 177.8 178.8 3.32 183.7 185.0
10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 173.9 175.5 0.26 178.7 180.4 0.67 174.8 176.4
11 Jharkhand 1.96 182.5 182.3 1.39 184.0 185.2 1.69 183.1 183.4
12 Karnataka 5.09 190.5 191.1 6.81 191.9 193.5 5.89 191.3 192.4
13 Kerala 5.50 193.4 196.5 3.46 191.1 193.6 4.55 192.6 195.5
14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 184.7 185.2 3.97 187.4 188.0 4.48 185.8 186.4
15 Maharashtra 8.25 186.3 186.7 18.86 179.0 180.4 13.18 181.4 182.5
16 Manipur 0.23 218.6 218.6 0.12 182.3 183.8 0.18 207.1 207.6
17 Meghalaya 0.28 172.3 171.6 0.15 177.2 177.4 0.22 173.8 173.4
18 Mizoram 0.07 203.6 204.0 0.13 173.1 174.4 0.10 185.0 185.9
19 Nagaland 0.14 193.9 195.4 0.12 178.6 178.9 0.13 187.4 188.4
20 Odisha 2.93 188.8 190.5 1.31 181.3 182.6 2.18 186.7 188.3
21 Punjab 3.31 181.4 182.0 3.09 173.8 173.7 3.21 178.0 178.3
22 Rajasthan 6.63 184.9 185.3 4.23 183.6 184.0 5.51 184.4 184.8
23 Sikkim 0.06 196.3 196.1 0.03 184.7 185.5 0.05 192.5 192.6
24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 193.3 194.7 9.20 190.9 192.8 7.25 191.9 193.6
25 Telangana 3.16 201.8 203.2 4.41 195.0 195.7 3.74 198.1 199.1
26 Tripura 0.35 203.7 207.2 0.14 193.1 195.5 0.25 201.0 204.2
27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 187.2 187.5 9.54 184.8 185.8 12.37 186.3 186.9
28 Uttarakhand 1.06 181.9 182.5 0.73 183.6 185.1 0.91 182.5 183.5
29 West Bengal 6.99 190.5 190.6 7.20 187.3 188.6 7.09 189.0 189.7
30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 193.3 193.7 0.07 181.9 183.3 0.06 187.5 188.4
31 Chandigarh 0.02 182.5 183.1 0.34 172.0 173.7 0.17 172.6 174.2
32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 173.7 173.8 0.04 180.7 181.0 0.03 178.4 178.6
33 Daman & Diu 0.02 187.2 186.7 0.02 181.5 186.7 0.02 184.8 186.7
34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 196.8 197.0 0.72 191.4 192.7 0.94 194.9 195.5
35 Lakshadweep 0.01 191.0 193.9 0.01 173.4 177.2 0.01 182.0 185.4
36 Puducherry 0.08 195.3 195.3 0.27 190.1 190.7 0.17 191.4 191.9
All India 100.00 187.8 188.5 100.00 183.6 184.7 100.00 185.8 186.7

Notes:

  1. Prov.:  Provisional
  2. –:  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
  3. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

 

Annex IV

 

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for April 2024 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

 

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined
Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 Apr. 23 Index
(Final)		 Apr. 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)
1 Andhra Pradesh 181.5 192.8 6.23 184.4 192.9 4.61 182.6 192.8 5.59
2 Assam 179.5 190.0 5.85 177.2 185.9 4.91 179.0 189.2 5.70
3 Bihar 172.7 181.8 5.27 180.1 189.8 5.39 173.8 183.0 5.29
4 Chhattisgarh 168.7 179.0 6.11 167.6 176.2 5.13 168.3 177.9 5.70
5 Delhi 166.1 169.7 2.17 165.6 169.2 2.17 165.6 169.2 2.17
6 Gujarat 176.5 184.6 4.59 167.9 175.1 4.29 171.6 179.2 4.43
7 Haryana 178.5 190.4 6.67 171.2 178.8 4.44 175.1 185.0 5.65
8 Himachal Pradesh 167.9 175.5 4.53 175.3 180.4 2.91 169.2 176.4 4.26
9 Jharkhand 174.5 182.3 4.47 179.6 185.2 3.12 176.4 183.4 3.97
10 Karnataka 178.9 191.1 6.82 185.5 193.5 4.31 182.4 192.4 5.48
11 Kerala 186.4 196.5 5.42 184.2 193.6 5.10 185.6 195.5 5.33
12 Madhya Pradesh 174.8 185.2 5.95 180.2 188.0 4.33 177.0 186.4 5.31
13 Maharashtra 180.1 186.7 3.66 174.0 180.4 3.68 176.0 182.5 3.69
14 Odisha 177.4 190.5 7.38 171.8 182.6 6.29 175.8 188.3 7.11
15 Punjab 174.9 182.0 4.06 167.1 173.7 3.95 171.4 178.3 4.03
16 Rajasthan 176.1 185.3 5.22 174.3 184.0 5.57 175.5 184.8 5.30
17 Tamil Nadu 184.2 194.7 5.70 184.7 192.8 4.39 184.5 193.6 4.93
18 Telangana 191.5 203.2 6.11 185.9 195.7 5.27 188.4 199.1 5.68
19 Uttar Pradesh 176.5 187.5 6.23 178.2 185.8 4.26 177.1 186.9 5.53
20 Uttarakhand 175.9 182.5 3.75 179.2 185.1 3.29 177.1 183.5 3.61
21 West Bengal 183.2 190.6 4.04 183.5 188.6 2.78 183.3 189.7 3.49
22 Jammu & Kashmir* 187.9 197.0 4.84 187.9 192.7 2.55 187.9 195.5 4.04
All India 178.8 188.5 5.43 177.4 184.7 4.11 178.1 186.7 4.83

Notes:

  1. Prov.     :  Provisional.
  2. *               : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
  3. @               : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.

