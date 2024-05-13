Retail Inflation Eases to 4.83% in April, 2024

The annual inflation rate based on all India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 4.83% (Provisional) for the month of April, 2024 (over April, 2023). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.43% and 4.11%, respectively. CPI for the months of January, February and March 2024 are 5.10, 5.09 and 4.85 respectively. Among the top five groups, the year-on-year inflation on groups ‘Clothing & Footwear’, ‘Housing’ and ‘Fuel & light’ has decreased since last month.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.

April 2024 over April 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: April 2024 over April

2023

Apr. 2024 (Prov.) Mar. 2024 (Final) Apr. 2023 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Inflation CPI (General) 5.43 4.11 4.83 5.51 4.14 4.85 4.68 4.85 4.70 CFPI 8.75 8.56 8.70 8.55 8.41 8.52 3.89 3.69 3.84 Index CPI (General) 188.5 184.7 186.7 187.8 183.6 185.8 178.8 177.4 178.1 CFPI 188.9 195.4 191.2 187.8 193.4 189.8 173.7 180.0 175.9

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: April 2024 over March 2024

Indices Apr. 2024 (Prov.) Mar. 2024 (Final) Monthly change (%) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 188.5 184.7 186.7 187.8 183.6 185.8 0.37 0.60 0.48 CFPI 188.9 195.4 191.2 187.8 193.4 189.8 0.59 1.03 0.74

Note: Figures of April 2024 are provisional.

Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of April 2024, NSO collected prices from 99.9% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 89.8% for rural and 93.2% for urban.

