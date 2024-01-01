Empowering change: Gobinda Gaipai’s ‘Nukkad Natak’ igniting social transformation with support from Tata Steel Foundation

Kalinganagar : Gobinda Gaipai, a 24-year-old from Mirigichara in Gobarghati Panchayat, Sukinda block, Jajpur district, has dedicated himself to igniting social change through the powerful medium of ‘Nukkad Natak.’ His journey began with a personal tragedy—the loss of his brother to alcohol abuse. This devastating experience fuelled Gobinda’s determination to prevent others from suffering a similar fate.

Despite facing financial constraints, Gobinda’s family sustained themselves through goat farming and agriculture. His educational journey was supported by the Jyoti fellowship By Tata Steel Foundation, which he received in 2008 and continued to benefit from until his graduation. During this time, his passion for cultural performances and role-plays caught the attention of Tata Steel Foundation, leading to an opportunity to raise awareness among the community.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 disrupted Gobinda’s plans to secure a job after completing his education. However, this setback only strengthened his resolve to combat alcohol abuse and harmful substances. With the support of the Tata Steel Foundation, he assembled a team of 10 individuals and embarked on a mission to educate and raise awareness through ‘Nukkad Natak’ performances. Their efforts have reached over 150 panchayats in Odisha, making a meaningful impact on the lives of many.

Speaking about the initiative, Gobinda Gaipai says, “After losing my brother, I felt an immense determination to raise awareness against alcohol and harmful substances. Through ‘Nukkad Natak,’ I strive to reach out to as many souls as possible. If only someone had reached out to my brother, maybe I wouldn’t have to mourn. With this initiative, I intend to raise so much awareness in the region that no one else has to mourn for his near and dear ones because of alcohol”.

Gobinda currently earns more than 3 lakh rupees from his ‘Nukkad Natak’ performances. In addition to this, he is involved in farming, and Tata Steel Foundation has provided essential supplies to enhance the farming techniques, enabling him to earn over 2 lakh rupees annually.

Gobinda’s story is one of resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to empowering change within his community. His work serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those striving to make a positive difference in the world.