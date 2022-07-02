Ram Chandra Prasad Sigh Exhorts NMDC to Enhance Exploration of Minerals using latest Technology and best Industry Practices

New Delhi : The Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh exhorted National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) to enhance exploration of minerals using the latest technology and best industry practices. During the visit to NMDC Head Office at Hyderabad today, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh asked NMDC to continue peripheral development near the mines to support the neighboring communities, “CSR activities in areas like education, skill development, health and employability must be increased manifold”.

He also directed NMDC to make special efforts for welfare of girl children by providing training in livelihood activities like teaching, nursing, cooking, computers and housekeeping skills.

The Minister reviewed the production performance and future roadmap of India’s mining major in the meeting with CMD Shri Sumit Deb, Functional Directors and Senior Management of the company.

Shri Sumit Deb apprised the Steel Minister with NMDC’s capacity enhancement and digital transformation projects underway. He said, “NMDC in its journey towards becoming a 100 MT miner will need ambitious expansion and investment strategy to dive head-on into building an iron-strong economy for India.” On the social commitment of NMDC, he ensured that, “From empowering women to upskilling youth, generating employment opportunities to addressing public health, NMDC has been a steady pillar in enabling progress in remote regions of the country.”