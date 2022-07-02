NTPC Renewable Energy Limited signs MOU with Government of Rajasthan

New Delhi :NTPC Group has set its target of 60 GW Renewable energy capacity by 2032. As a step towards achieving this target, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Government of Rajasthan for development of 10 GW Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Rajasthan.

The MOU signing ceremony was held on 1st July, 2022 at Jaipur in the august presence of Energy Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati. The signed MOU was exchanged between Sh. Bhaskar A. Sawant, Principal Secretary (Energy), Government of Rajasthan and Shri Mohit Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, NTPC REL. Sh. T. Ravikanth, Chairman, RRECL, Sh. Anil Dhaka, MD, RRECL, Sh. Rajiv Gupta, CGM, NTPC REL along with other officials from Government of Rajasthan and NTPC REL graced the event.

The MOU signing marks another step towards achieving Renewable Capacity addition targets of NTPC. In less than 2 years since its inception, NTPC REL has won 4 GW Renewable Energy capacity by bidding in various tenders which are under different stages of implementation. Additionally, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat and NTPC REL has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with DVC for developing RE Parks and Projects.