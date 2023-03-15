Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt flags-in, in New Delhi, first-ever six-nation Cycling Expedition undertaken by a NIMAS team

Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt flagged-in, in New Delhi on March 15, 2023, ‘Six-Nation Cycling Expedition 2023’ carried out by a team of National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang. A team of four Service personnel, presently posted with NIMAS, led by Director, NIMAS Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, had undertaken the first-ever cycling expedition in six South East Asian Nations – Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore – from January 16, 2023 to March 06, 2023. In the process, it created a national record in cycling by covering 5,374 kms in just 37 days in six South East Asian Nations.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri commended the NIMAS team for displaying extreme endurance & resilience and making the cycling expedition a great success. He hoped that the NIMAS would continue to bring laurels to the nation through more adventurous journeys.

The team commenced the expedition from Hanoi in Vietnam and culminated it at INA Memorial in Singapore. It was carried out in extreme weather conditions where the team members cycled on an average of 9-10 hours a day.

The team visited over 10 monuments/memorials and interacted with the heroes of Azad Hind Fauj, revisiting the stories of sacrifice and bravery of Indian National Army. In addition, the team scaled the highest peak of Vietnam Mount Fansipan (3,143m). On March 03, 2023, High Commissioner of India to Singapore Shri P Kumaran had felicitated the team for successful completion of the expedition. It was part of the events organised to mark India’s G-20 presidency and in line with the country’s theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.