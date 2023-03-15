We should work towards creating quality consciousness in the country and win the confidence of our customers: Piyush Goyal

We have to convert the respect that India has earned in the world in recent years into an opportunity and we have to convert the demand of the consumers for their rights into a consciousness for quality. This was stated by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day today.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been a role model and a very popular leader who has given us the message that we should all work collectively towards making India a developed nation in Amrit Kaal by creating an environment that contributes to serving the customers well, Shri Goyal said. This is because PM has always focussed on the customer and this is why he has always emphasised on quality, he explained.

Shri Goyal said that people want high quality in services and products and that it is their right. Today is a day of celebration of this right and it is a day to commit ourself to work towards ensuring that quality and service. He said that consumer rights also involves creating a sustainable and a green economy that would lead to healthy living – something that is in the very ethos of India.

Consumer is at the core of all our activities because if there is no consumer what is the use of all our efforts, the minister said. We must win the confidence of the consumers – that should be the core focus of our activities, he added. When we work towards quality, the country progresses, he explained.

The awareness and consciousness of the consumers for their rights should motivate us to work towards doing our duty towards the country, the minister concluded.