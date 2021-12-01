Rajasthan Bags Investment Commitments worth over Rs. 78,700 Crores from Delhi ‘Investors Connect Roadshow’

New Delhi: Rajasthan Government’s upcoming Investors Summit – Invest Rajasthan 2022, is starting its prelude from the New Delhi. Rajasthan Government has successfully bagged MoUs worth Rs 68,698 crore and the letter of intents (LoIs) over Rs 10,099 crore totaling over Rs. 70,700 crore. The investments are majorly proposed in the industries across the state i.e. Ghiloth, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar and many other districts where RIICO has developed special sectoral zones over the years.

Smt. Shakuntala Rawat, Hon’ble Industries & Commerce Minister of Rajasthan Government, said, “The leadership of the state has carved the policy framework in a way that can accelerate the growth of the focus sectors in Rajasthan. RIPS 2019 scheme of incentives, MSME Policy, Single Window System (SWS) and One Stop Shop (OSS) facility are the initiatives that has made investment processes easy.”

Notably some of the marquee investors have lined-up the huge projects such as Renew Power has proposed to invest Rs. 50,000 crore in Renewable Energy and Solar Module manufacturing in various districts, JK Lakshmi has proposed to invest about Rs. 4250 Crores in Nagaur, Udaipur and Alwar for cement manufacturing and limestone mining; JK Cement has proposed investment of Rs 1500 crore in Jaisalmer; Lenskart has proposed to invest Rs. 400 crore in Bhiwadi; Daikin Airconditionning to invest Rs. 294 crore, OKAYA EV has proposed to set-up EV manufacturing and assembling unit in Neemrana at an investment of Rs 121.36 Crore.

Ms. Shubhra Singh – Principal Resident Commissioner & ACS Coordination, Government of Rajasthan said, “Rajasthan is the largest state of India in respect to size and is rich in minerals and other natural wealth. Over the past few years, a robust policy and infrastructure framework has been developed in the state to complement industrial growth. Rajasthan has gradually become the choice of investors as it provides ease of doing business and investors friendly policy framework.”

The Invest Rajasthan roadshow has been unique in a way as it is the first of its kind post COVID to have 28 more roadshows in various districts and states ahead of Invest Rajasthan 2022. Interestingly, for the first time the state government has emphasized not only on signing MoUs/LoIs but real ground breaking and inauguration of the projects of the investors. At district level the collectors are going to sign the MoUs on behalf of Rajasthan Government and similarly, each departments will have their set-of investors and signing MoUs as allocated to them.

The state is enjoying the strategic location and following the investor-friendly policy framework created by the state leadership. It has become the home for many conglomerates, corporate houses, and manufacturing units in the huge 350 industrial areas developed by RIICO in the land of 49,000+ acres. Over 40,000+ units are already operational in the RICCO industrial areas and over 150 more industrial parks are under pipeline. The state covers about 58% of the DMIC influence area, additionally, the new GAS Grid project is spread in 1730 Kms. The state has also 3 operational SEZs and 9 ICDs that are making it stronger in the ease of doing business.

The Delhi roadshow was headed by Smt. Shakuntala Rawat – Hon’ble Industries & Commerce Minister, Ms. Shubhra Singh – Principal Resident Commissioner & ACS Coordination, Mr. Ashutosh A T Pednekar – Secretary Industries & Managing Director RIICO, Ms. Archana Singh – Commissioner Industries & Bureau of Investment Promotion, of Government and Mr. Dhiraj Srivastavaa – Commissioner Rajasthan Foundation of Rajasthan.

Mr. Madhav Singhania – Deputy Managing Director and CEO of JK Cement, Mr. Gaurav Rungta – MD of Man Structurals, Mayank Bansal – Chief Commercial Officer of ReNew Power shared details on their projects and experience on Investments made in Rajasthan. Mr. Kanwaljeet Jawa – Chairman CII Delhi State Council & CMD of Daikin Airconditioning India and Mr. Sanjay Saboo – Chairman CII Rajasthan & MD of Venkateshwara shared welcome remarks and moderating of program respectively.

Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister’s Message –

“Invest Rajasthan 2022 is the manifestation of our commitment to building enduring partnerships with private enterprise for development of the state and prosperity of our people. It is an important milestone towards delivering on the commitments made by us to investors. I invite you to experience and benefit from the bouquet of exciting opportunities Rajasthan has to offer, and to join us in building a promising future for all of us”

