Odisha: Village’s demarcation drive launched successfully in Dhinkia Panchayat

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A day after the demarcation drive for the newly formed Patana revenue village was conducted fruitfully, on Wednesday civil administration successfully steered Mahala revenue village demarcation amid heavy security arrangements and mild protest by a few villagers.

The report said that Mahala and Patana are both hamlets belonging to Dhinkia Panchayat, following district administration suggestion Odisha government accorded revenue village status to Mahala in April 2020, and later Patana got the tag in August 2020.

Ostensible Dhinkia people were not happy for the bifurcation bid and giving revenue village status to both Mahala and Patana, they had decried that the civil administration was playing foul and adopting divide and rule policy among residents,, luring locals to be the pro-industry attitude towards proposed JSW projects likely establish there.

Moreover, locals fumed looking at the presence of police force, as many as 14 platoons of police accompanying 3 magistrates, civil officials were present to control the law and order situation during demarcation drive.

Chandan Mohanty a resident of Patana, a pro-industry supporter had been recognized during Posco time informed that civil administration had sent notice for the demarcation just a day before, the process is being taken hurried manner to benefit proposed JSW projects, Mohanty rued. Moreover, Chandan accompanying a few villagers staged Dharana at the local temple without disrupting the bifurcation drive.

However Ranjan Mohanty a Mahala resident described that we have no objections declaring Mahala and Patana as revenue villages, but the administration ignored villagers’ opinions before the demarcation drive. We believe the demarcation being conducted benefits JSW projects.

Amidst mixed reactions protest and welcomed the move supporting the bifurcation, the demarcation process was held peacefully without any stiff resistance by villagers, said Erasama Tahasildar , Choudhury Pragyananda Das. [Ends]

