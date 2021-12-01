SAIL sponsors Financial Assistance to Youth under CSR

New Delhi : Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) sponsors youths living in the periphery of the SAIL Plants and Mines for training in Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in various trades like Fitter, Electrician, Machinist, Turner, etc.

The eligibility criteria for undergoing these ITI training is matriculation and financial status of the parents. The needy matriculate students living in the periphery of the Steel Plants and Mines are given priority in selection for sponsorship of their ITI training.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.