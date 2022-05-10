Raipur : I am happy to know that the farmers of my state are happy-Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi :Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel visited Sahanpur village of Lundra assembly constituency on Tuesday under his ‘Bhent-Mulaqat Abhiyan’. During his interaction with the people of village Sahanpur, Chief Minister made several major announcements. Chief Minister announced that a new college will be opened in Dhaurpur to provide better higher education facilities to youngsters of the village. In order to expedite the disposal of revenue cases, Chief Minister has also announced the opening of SDM office in Dhaurpur.

During this meet and greet programme, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel announced construction of a bridge over river Machhli, opening of sub-tehsil at Raghunathpur, upgrading of Sahanpur Middle School into a high school and opening of sub-health center at Sahanpur.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel also approved the construction of a shed and platform in the weekly market, construction of additional rooms in Government Higher Secondary School Lundra and Kudari Lamgaon, and construction of buildings for schools in Karauli, Bargidih, Raghunathpur. Chief Minister said that soon a branch of SBI will also be opened in Dhaurpur. He assured that all kinds of facilities will be provided for public convenience as and when required. On the occasion, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shivkumar Daharia, Lundra MLA Dr Preetam Ram and Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu.

Chief Minister said during his public interaction that he is happy to learn that the farmers of our state are happy. To ensure that farmers get fair value for their produce, Chhattisgarh Government is providing input subsidy of Rs 9 thousand and Rs 10 thousand per acre under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. We are procuring Kodo-Kutki, Ragi, and minor forest produce at support price. Rates of vegetables keep fluctuating, hence to save the vegetable producers from the loss, facility of cold storage is required. Chhattisgarh Government is consistently working towards meeting this requirement. A farmer told Chief Minister during the interaction that after the loan was waived off, he could purchase a tractor and now he is earning an additional income by renting the tractor out for 17-18 hours every day.

Chief Minister also inspected the Government Pre-Secondary School, Anganbadi and Ration Shop in Sahanpur. When Chief Minister arrived at the school, children welcomed him by singing a song. On request of the children, Chief Minister directed the Collector to take them to Raipur and to build a good shade in the school for mid-day meal. The children also requested Chief Minister for sports material, and he fulfilled their request at once. Overjoyed by Chief Minister’s response, children thanked Chief Minister. During the inspection of the ration shop, Chief Minister asked the women beneficiaries about the distribution of ration at the shop. At anganbadi, Chief Minister met the children with great affinity and asked them about the arrangement there.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel said in his address to the people that he has come to their village to meet them, to check if they are getting the benefits of the schemes, and to take feedbacks of the schemes. He said that Chhattisgarh aims to empower the poor. Farmers have been financially empowered through the schemes such as Loan Waiver Scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana. Money is going into people’s pockets. Earlier people’s tractors were pulled due to non-payment of loans, now it is not so. In the chaupal itself, a beneficiary told that he has benefited from the loan waiver scheme. He has bought two tractors and is earning Rs 1200 per hour by renting the tractors. A beneficiary told that he has benefited a lot from Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, and now he is building a house.