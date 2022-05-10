Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Government of Uttarakhand attends Arabian Travel Market

Mumbai: The Uttarakhand Tourism Minister, Shri Satpal Maharaj is in the United Arab Emirates today to attend the Arabian Travel Mart, a four day festival of travel and tourism events taking place in Dubai.

Shri Maharaj inaugurated the India Tourism Pavilion, Uttarakhand Tourism Pavilion, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Pavilion and Uttar Pradesh Tourism Pavilion at the event. In his opening address, he described Uttarakhand as a prominent center of adventure tourism and asserted that there were immense investment possibilities in Uttarakhand in this sector. While inviting adventure tourism enthusiasts to the state, Shri Satpal Maharaj also urged the NRI community in the UAE to visit Uttarakhand and enjoy the region’s pristine beauty and spirituality.

“Uttarakhand is home to sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu, and the state is also home to prominent pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Kedarnath”, Satpal Maharaj pointed out.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General Union Tourism Ministry, Dr. Aman Puri Consulate General of India Dubai, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla Principal Secretary Tourism and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Bhopal, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board’s Additional Director Vivek Singh Chauhan and Nainital District Tourism Officer Brijendra Pandey were also present on the occasion.

The Arabian Travel Mart 2022 is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (9-12 May) and the virtual event is scheduled for the 17th and 18th May…ends