Raincoat distributed by Lions Club, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : “Beti Padhao; Beti Bachao”, to realise the slogan Lions Club Bhubaneswar Odisha has distributed raincoats to the inmates of Asha Kiran in Niladri Bihar. The program was organised to ensure that 30 inmates could commute and safely went to school during the rainy season. President Lion Tapan Kumar Harichandan, Secretary Er. Lion Saroj Patnaik, Treasurer Lion Amitabh Das, Lion Kanhu Ranjan Parwari, Lion Siddharth Mohanty participated in the program and brought smiles to the faces of the inmates. Lion Smriti Ranjan Jena bore all the expenses. The local people appreciated Lion Jenna’s cooperative program