World Food India-2023: Roundtable interaction co-chaired by Secretary, DPIIT, and Secretary, MoFPI with agri-food processing companies in New Delhi

With regard to the upcoming World Food India-2023, an investor roundtable interaction was co-chaired by the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries with agri-food processing companies in New Delhi, yesterday. The roundtable witnessed participation from the leading global and Indian food processing companies. During the interaction, the future plans of the participating companies and their prospects of partnerships with MoFPI for the WFI-2023, being organized from 3-5 November, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, were discussed.







In his special address, Secretary, DPIIT emphasized on the importance of manufacturing sector in the growing Indian GDP. He also mentioned the favourable agro-climatic zones in India which are not just suitable for production of a wide variety of agri-commodities like cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables etc., but also to process them in large quantities.



In her keynote address, Secretary, MoFPI mentioned about the growth and vast opportunities present in the food-processing sector. She added that the ministry is organizing the 2nd edition of the highly anticipated World Food India event, envisioning an even larger scale compared to the previous 2017 edition. The Secretary extended a heartfelt invitation to all companies to participate in the event with great enthusiasm.



During the roundtable, the participating companies expressed their optimistic outlook on the Indian market and lauded the various initiatives taken by the Government of India to improve the business environment, including the favourable policies such as the Production Linked Incentive Scheme and the flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana initiated by MoFPI. The companies also expressed their interest in participating in World Food India-2023 and affirmed their willingness to sponsor the event and showcase their products and technologies through dedicated stall spaces. Many companies also showed keen interest on partnering with MoFPI for the sessions that are being planned as part of the event.



In his closing remarks, Additional Secretary, MoFPI mentioned that the Investment Facilitation Cell (Invest India) and event partner FICCI will stay in touch with the companies to firm up the participation details. EY is roped in as the knowledge partner for the event.