Minister Bhupender Yadav says under Prime Minister India has devised a unique biodiversity conservation model through a holistic approach

Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change; and Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav said under the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India has devised a unique biodiversity conservation model through a holistic approach. Addressing Haryali Mahotsav near Dwarka’s Rukmini Temple in Gujarat today Shri Yadav highlighted the importance of the critical balance between the environment and the dependent beings for which the Government under able leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has launched Mission LiFE to spread this message globally.





The Minister stressed on the need for ecological conservation of the critical ecosystems through conserving the food chain of the ecosystem and ensuring the well-being of the topmost predator. He highlighted the significance of Project Dolphin and Project Lion launched by the Government . He emphasized on the significance of Mangrove ecosystems and dolphins as the ecological indicators of the health of Marine Ecosystems and their conservation.







Inviting the participation of the multi-stakeholders in the conservation initiatives Shri Yadav called for the industries to actively contribute to the recently launched Green Credit System. He underlined the role and contribution of the industries in enhancing the carbon sequestration and the green cover. He said Public-Private Partnership is an effective tool in this regard. He expressed his happiness in recognizing that Gujarat has done extra ordinary work in PPP model for the conservation of mangrove ecosystems. However, efforts are required to identify and restore the historical mangrove areas, which are already in degraded condition , he added.







Shri Yadav stressed on the importance of core activities such as Mangrove Plantation Target, Stock of Mangrove Nurseries, Livelihood opportunities, Publicity and Outreach program as well as eco-tourism in mangrove areas through Self Help Group to help achieve a 30% increase in the mangrove sink.





The Minister informed the gathering on the recently launched MISHTI program for the conservation of mangroves and India being a party of the Mangrove Alliance. He spoke about the publication of the Botanical Survey of India which consists of a glossary of 500 species of mangrove recorded in India.







A symbolic plantation of mangroves was carried out by the dignitaries. MoUs under the MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for the Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Income) were also signed between Forest Department and the identified reputed companies as part of the event. ‘Forest Heros’ who have excelled in the field of mangrove protection and conservation were also felicitated.







The event saw the participation of Shri Mulubhai Bera , Minister of Tourism, Cultural Activities & Forest and Environment, Government Of Gujarat, Sushri Poonamben Madam ,Member of Parliament, Jamnagar and Dwarka, Shri Uday Kangadh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Rajkot, Shri Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General of Forests and Special Secretory, MoEF& CC, Shri S.K. Chaturvedi, PCCF & HoFF, Gujarat, Shri U.D. Singh PCCF, D & M, Gujarat other Higher Forest Officials from Government of India and Government of Gujarat, N.C.C. and Scouts; Pandits from Shardapith and also the representatives of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Cost Guards.



